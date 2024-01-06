Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.47 billion and approximately $499.32 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00149200 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009287 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,540,916,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
