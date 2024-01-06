DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 2,038.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

