Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 18,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,314,000 after buying an additional 122,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

