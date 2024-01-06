Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNG opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.30. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$2.83 and a twelve month high of C$4.18.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

