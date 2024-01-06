Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Michael A. Mussallem Sells 29,350 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.