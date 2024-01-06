EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $212.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average is $207.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,410,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

