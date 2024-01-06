Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 167656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0223598 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

