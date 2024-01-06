Energi (NRG) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Energi has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $39,230.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00079490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,731,666 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.