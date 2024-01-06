Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.56. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

