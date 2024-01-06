Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.49

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.49 and traded as low as C$9.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 311,924 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFR
Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.1 %
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 271.16% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels
In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.