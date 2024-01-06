Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

