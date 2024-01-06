Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
