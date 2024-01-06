Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 276,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 262,867 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,749,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,836,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,247,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,060,000 after buying an additional 1,219,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,751,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

