EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,537 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $15,954.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,914.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,765 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $26,765.20.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

