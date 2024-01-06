Everdome One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $1.75 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,725,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

