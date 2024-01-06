Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $564.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $594.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

