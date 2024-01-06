Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 730 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $301.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

