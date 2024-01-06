Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.69 and a one year high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

