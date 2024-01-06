Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.