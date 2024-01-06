Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

