EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Down 4.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 207,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,032,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,675. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

