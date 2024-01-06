Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,482,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107,687 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,222,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

