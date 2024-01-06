Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.48 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. 8,535,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,904. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

