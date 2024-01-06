Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $305.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average is $259.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

