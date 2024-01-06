Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 41,938 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

