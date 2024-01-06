Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,777,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

