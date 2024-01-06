Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $257.96. The company had a trading volume of 717,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

