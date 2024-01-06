Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

