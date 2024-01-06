Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CFO Robert Andrade Sells 15,000 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,431.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 283,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

