Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 686,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 341,074 shares.The stock last traded at $43.83 and had previously closed at $43.86.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

