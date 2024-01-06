Financial Comparison: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.16 -$6.94 million ($0.19) -5.84 Nerdy $162.66 million 3.35 -$35.40 million ($0.47) -6.74

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATA Creativity Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -18.44% -33.02% -8.51% Nerdy -24.01% -58.63% -33.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nerdy has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

