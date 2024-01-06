Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Shares Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Fintech Select Ltd, Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Fintech Select Ltd, Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.