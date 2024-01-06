First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

