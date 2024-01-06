First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,129,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after buying an additional 556,671 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

