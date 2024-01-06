FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.35

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

