Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company's stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

