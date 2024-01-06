Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.