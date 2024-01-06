Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

