Flagstone Financial Management Has $435,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagstone Financial Management reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

