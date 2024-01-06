Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,412,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $157,500.00.
  • On Friday, November 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $67,200.00.

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 133.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

