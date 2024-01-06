Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.78.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.20.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

