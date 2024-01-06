FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.94

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 1419662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.