Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Trading Up 7%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 569,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,048,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

