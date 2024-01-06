Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CFO Sells $78,896.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

