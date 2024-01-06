GateToken One Day Volume Tops $2.07 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00011516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $499.58 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.99 or 0.99834910 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010653 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00189248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003590 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,413 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,412.51566596 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.0296191 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,976,334.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

