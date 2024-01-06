Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Generation Income Properties
