Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

