GICTrade (GICT) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $90.77 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.913867 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

