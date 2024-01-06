GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 505 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $83,010.76.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $258,929.91.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

