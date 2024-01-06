Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 100610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Goldgroup Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.09 million during the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

