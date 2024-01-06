GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 5.2% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.65. 945,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,513,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

