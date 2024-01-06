GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 3,131 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.29. 435,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.