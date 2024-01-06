GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $282.93. 1,856,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,048. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

